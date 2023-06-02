ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital provides free consultation to senior citizens from June 1 to 30

June 02, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Sankar Foundation, a 25-bedded hospital at Maddilapalem in the city, is extending its services to the people under Arogyasri, EHS, CGHS and other schemes.

The hospital, built with the financial support of INOX Gases Ltd, is equipped with two operation theatres. As part of its commitment to the community, the hospital is offering free consultation to senior citizens and white ration card holders (BPL families) from June 1 to 30. The hospital is also offering 10% discount on Pharmacy and 15% discount on glasses and 10% discount on different packages of cataract surgeries, according to a statement issued by Usha Atmakuri, in-charge of Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Maddilapalem.

The hospital is having all diagnostic facilities like General Ophthalmology, Glaucoma, Retina, Paediatrics, Orbit etc, to treat the patients.

