Visakhapatnam: Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital gets SIRO recognition

December 27, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The recognition enables the hospital to promote or encourage scientific research activities in ophthalmic science, says CEO

The Hindu Bureau

Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital and Institute has been conferred with the recognition as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO). The recognition enables the hospital to promote or encourage scientific research activities in ophthalmic science, according to a statement issued by the hospital on Tuesday.

The recognition, valid for three years till 2025, entitles the SIRO to receive administrative support from the Department of Science and Industrial Research, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, to carry out research activities.

K.B.N. Manimala, Managing Trustee and Group CEO of Sankar Foundation, said that the R & D wing of the hospital was working towards improving research facilities at the hospital by utilising the technological advancements in ophthalmology under the leadership of Dr. T. Raveendra, Dr. Birendra Biswal, Dr. Anil Kumar and Geetha Pavani.

She said that the hospital has performed nearly four lakh surgeries, so far. Of these, 68% surgeries were performed to the poor and the needy free of cost.

