Visakhapatnam: Sanjay Kumar Sinha is new NTPC Simhadri station head

December 31, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Sanjay Kumar Sinha assumed charge as NTPC Simhadri station head on Saturday. He took over from G.C. Choukse.

Mr. Sinha graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Bihar Institute of Technology (BIT), Jharkhand. He had joined NTPC in 1988 as an Executive Trainee. His first posting was in 1989 at Singrauli in the Operations Department.

Prior to his posting at NTPC Simhadri, he worked at various stations of NTPC at Singrauli, Khalgaon, Kerandari and Dadri and held several key positions in a career spanning three decades. He has vast experience in power plant management.

