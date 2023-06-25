Visakhapatnam: Sanitation secretaries dismayed as targets for collection of user charges make a comeback

June 25, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Sanitation and environment secretaries working in various wards under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits expressed their displeasure at the civic body’s decision to reintroduce the system of assigning targets for garbage collection charges in the city.

The secretaries alleged that the municipal corporation officials have been harassing them if they fail to meet their targets which are set on a weekly, sometimes even daily, basis.

Setting targets to the secretaries for collection of the charges has been a prickly issue as the secretaries were facing much heat from denizens when they would knock on their doors asking them to clear the bills. The issue has once again reared its head with a group of secretaries staging a sit-in outside the GVMC Commissioner’s office recently.

Apart from their daily chores, special drives for collection of user charges are adding to their woes, they lamented. Nine secretaries of various wards were suspended from their duties for failing to meet their targets, they said.

“Irrespective of the heatwave, we were being forced to collect user charges by going door to door. There is no problem with people residing in apartments, but many people in individual houses, group housing colonies and slum areas do not come forward to pay the charges. They are completely opposed to the government’s decision. Even though we have given representations on the problems being faced by us while collecting these charges, the authorities ask us to convince them, which is almost impossible,” a sanitation secretary from the city said.

Several secretaries are demanding that the corporation rope in a third-party agency for collection of user charges. “Many of us are graduates and post-graduates, and we have been reduced to collecting user charges from households despite facing stiff resistance from the people,” a secretary said, requesting not to be named.

The secretaries recall that last year, one of their colleague in Zone IV had died due to some health issues. They alleged that health issues were becoming frequent due to the constant harassment from civic officials on collection of user charges.

“Targets depend on the population of sachivalayam limits and type of the area. A secretary is being given a target of collecting at least ₹10,000 per day. The collection is reflected in the GVMC’s dashboard. If we fail to collect it, the authorities will get to know. Every day, the secretaries are being harassed by video/conference calls right from the morning,” said another secretary.

The employees explain that the duties of the sanitation and environment secretaries are to ensure cleanliness of roads, drains, parks and establishments, and take up any issues with the sanitary inspector. Apart from conducting drives on plastic usage, they were also asked to conduct grievance programme for the public during the afternoon. But, however, they were mostly being involved only in collection of user charges.

A senior officer from the GVMC said that though they were being asked to collect the user charges, there was no harassment.

“Nine employees were suspended because of several reasons such as failing to collect minimum user charges, failure to attend to their duties in the morning and ensuring cleanliness of the roads and drains, which is their primary responsibility. They were also coming late to work. That was why they were placed under suspension for some time,” he said.

It is learnt that the employees are planning to meet the GVMC Commissioner to discuss the issue on Friday.