Visakhapatnam: ‘Sandalwood grinding’ for Simhachalam temple’s Chandanotsavam from April 26

Chandanotsavam to be performed on May 3

The first round of grinding of ‘chandanam’ (sandalwood), for application of the sandalwood paste after ‘Nijaroopa darshanam’ of the deity, will begin at Simhachalam here at 6.30 a.m. on April 26.

The annual ‘Chandana yatra’, also known as ‘Chandanotsavam’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam will be held on May 3. The original form of the deity can be seen only once a year on ‘Chandanyatra’ Day.

The sandalwood covering on the idol would be scraped and devotees can see the original form of the deity from morning till late in the night on that day, according to temple Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala.

After the festival, Sahasraghatabhishekam will be performed to the idol and the first round of sandalwood paste would be applied. The second round of sandalwood paste would be applied on Vaisakha Shuddha Pournami, the third round on Jyesta Suddha Pournami and the fourth round of sandalwood paste would be applied on the Ashada Shuddha Pournami.

The ‘nithyakalyanams’ and ‘swarna pushparchana’ and ‘arjitha’ sevas at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will remain cancelled from April 30 to May 3 in view of Gandham Amavasya and Chandanotsavam. The darshan of the deity will be available only up to 7 p.m. from April 30 to May 5, except on Chandanotsavam Day. Devotees have been asked to make a note of the changes.

Control Room

A Control Room has been opened for the convenience of devotees, participating in the forthcoming Chandanotsavam, at the EO’s office with the landline phone number 0891-2715435. Information relating to vehicle passes, darshan tickets for devotees, VIPs and representatives of voluntary organisations can be obtained from the control room, which will function till the evening of May 1.