Visakhapatnam: Samata Express restored, to run from April 28

Train no.12808/08 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express has been restored to run from Thursday (April 28) and from April 30 in the return direction.

The highly patronised train, which was to been run with LHB rake from April 26, was cancelled to facilitate modernisation work in SECR jurisdiction. The move caused an uproar with rail users taking to social media to register their protest against the decision.

Rail users welcomed the restoration of the train and thanked Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and the East Coast Railway (E Co R) administration for taking prompt action for restoration of the train

Visakahaptanam - Nizamuddin Samata Express, scheduled to leave on Thursday, is already getting tremendous response with both Sleeper class and 3 AC going showing ‘RAC’ (Reservation Against Cancellation) .