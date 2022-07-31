Visakhapatnam: Samata Express cancelled on August 2

Train no. 12808 Nizamuddin – Visakhapatnam Samata Express, scheduled to leave Nizamuddin on August 1, and 12807 Visakhapatnam – Nizamuddin Samata Express, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam on August 2, have been cancelled to facilitate non-interlocking working in connection with 3 rd line work of Nagpur Division, according to a late night statement issued on Sunday.