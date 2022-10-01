Visakhapatnam: sale of meat, fish banned in GVMC limits on October 2

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 01, 2022 18:25 IST

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi, sale of chicken, mutton and fish has been banned under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits on Sunday (October 2), said GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu in a release on Saturday. Appealing to the shopkeepers not to sell any meat, fish, prawns on the day, he warned that strict action will be initiated against those involved in such activities against the norms. Mr. Raja Babu also instructed the Chief Medical Officer, Assistant Medical Officer, Zonal Commissioners to keep a watch .

