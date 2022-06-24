Visakhapatnam: Sai Nagar Shirdi and Chennai Central express trains to run with LHB coaches soon

The Visakhapatnam – Sai Nagar Shirdi and Visakhapatnam – Chennai Central express trains are being provided with LHB rakes with effect from July 7 and July 11 respectively.

Train no. 18503 Visakhapatnam-Sai Nagar Shiridi express will run with LHB rake with effect from July 7 and 18504 Sai Nagar Shirdi-Visakhapatnam express with effect from July 8.

Train no. 22869 Visakhapatnam-MGR Chennai Central express would be provided with LHB coaches from July 11 and 22870 MGR Chennai Central- Visakhapatnam express would be provided with LHB rake with effect from July 12.

The LHB coaches, based on German technology, offer better riding comfort, are lighter in weight, have higher speed potential as well as higher carrying capacity.

At present, Waltair Division operates 10 pairs of trains with LHB coaches Visakhapatnam- New Delhi- Visakhapatnam AP Express, Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam express, Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Kadapa, Visakhapatnam-Nanded express, Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar special express, Visakhapatnam-Amritsar-Visakhapatnam special trains, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train,Visakhapatnam- H.Nizamuddin Samata express, Visakhapatnam- H.Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanti express and Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda express trains.

East Coast Railway is taking all possible measures to provide better services to passengers. With more LHB coaches in the near future, the passenger comfort and safety would be further enhanced, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.