Visakhapatnam: Safety team inspects Koraput-Araku section of Waltair railway division

February 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A special safety audit team from Central Railway, Mumbai, led by Principal Chief Safety Officer D.Y. Naik, checked the safety aspects at major stations and level crossings in the Koraput-Araku Section of Waltair Division, on Monday.

Inter-zonal safety audits are being conducted regularly by a multi-disciplinary team of railway officers to ensure implementation of all rules and guidelines for the safe operation of trains.

The safety audit team inspected Koraput station yard, Araku and Borraguhalu stations, bridges, level crossings, tunnels, curves, running room, crew lobby, loco sheds, points and crossings in the derailment-prone section. ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo accompanied the safety team of A.K. Pandey, Chief Track Engineer, R.B. Deshmukh, Chief Electrical Signal Engineer, Suyesh Narain, Chief Rolling Stock Engineer, Piyush Kakar, Chief Signal Engineer, Anil Kumar Patke, Chief Passenger Transport Manager, MP Khobragade, Deputy Chief Safety Officer of Central Railway, and Praveen Bhati, Senior Divisional Security Officer, Waltair Division.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy discussed various issues during his interaction with the safety audit team. He said that such periodical inspections serve as an important tool to evaluate safety performance and to identify system failures and general shortcomings.

The Zonal Railways submit their audit reports, followed by Action Taken Reports, to the Ministry of Railways. These reports are analysed by the Railway Board for issuance of necessary instructions as and when required, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.