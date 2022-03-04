Visakhapatnam: safety emanates from empathy and concern for colleagues, says HSL CMD

Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) Hemant Khatri emphasised the importance of safety, health and environment in day-to-day life at the 51 st National Safety Day organised at HSL on Friday.

He said that safety emanates from empathy and concern for all co-employees. It requires ‘eye for detail’ and ‘ability to visualise what can go wrong’ and prevent it. Good safety culture requires years of efforts and focused attention, he added.

The CMD administered the safety pledge and awarded certificates and prizes to the winners of various competitions, which were organised as part of the safety awareness programme. He further stressed on various aspects of safety measures and advised all officers and safety teams to create zero accident-free atmosphere in HSL. He exhorted them to adopt zero tolerance towards any unsafe practice so as to prevent even minor injuries to any personnel working in HSL.

He informed the employees that the quantum of work would increase manifold in the forthcoming years due to signing of FSS contract in the immediate future. This leap in the quantum of work would be possible only if the safety aspects were taken care of by every individual to prevent any impediment in the work flow.