Visakhapatnam: safety culture needed to prevent accidents in industries, says official

A one-day workshop on “Building Risk Based Occupational Health and Safety Culture in Process Industry”, was organised by the Factories Department, at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Friday.

In his keynote address, D. Chandra Sekhar Varma, Director of Factories and Chairman, National Safety Council (NSC), AP chapter, spoke about the importance of safety culture in process industries and control measures to prevent accidents.

Abhijith Chakraborty, CGM (W) in charge, emphasised on the importance of employee participation in preventing accidents in the industry.

S.S. Rao, Director of Laurus Labs Ltd and vice-chairman of National Safety Council, A.P. Chapter, briefed about the activities of National Safety Council in enhancing the competencies of employees to build a strong safety culture.

J Siva Sankar Reddy, Joint Chief Inspector of Factories, GVVS Narayana, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, P Chinna Rao Inspector of Factories, K. Sudhakar, Inspector of Factories and M.S.V. Krishnaiah, Chief General Manager (Safety and Environment) of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, were also present.

In all, 240 employees from Pharma Industries and Chemical Industries in Visakhapatnam participated in this program.