Visakhapatnam: RWAs complain about civic issues in their localities

November 25, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

GVMC Commissioner promises to solve them in a phased manner

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various resident welfare associations (RWAs) complained about the poor condition of roads, drains, encroachments, defunct street lights and pig menace in their areas to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu. He organised a virtual meeting with the RWA members. They also brought the issue of lack of greenery in several parks in the colonies.

Responding to the issues, Mr. Raja Babu said that they would be resolved in a phased manner. He also said that the RWAs can lodge complaints with the Zonal Commissioners. He also sought cooperation from the RWA members to create awareness about user charges, property taxes and water charges among the residents and cooperate for development of the city. He also sought coordination with the RWA and working together for the city. APFERWAS president Uday Shirname, K.S.R. Murthy and others were present.

