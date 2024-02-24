ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam RTA to take action against vehicles without high security number plates

February 24, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam RTA Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Rajaratnam on Saturday informed that strict action will be taken against the motor vehicles which run without high security number plates. New vehicles will have to get the number plates at dealers, while older vehicle owners can register for the plates through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) portal from March 1. Under the new system through the portal, owners can install the plates at their homes, Mr. Rajaratnam said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US