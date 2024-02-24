Visakhapatnam RTA to take action against vehicles without high security number plates

February 24, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam RTA Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Rajaratnam on Saturday informed that strict action will be taken against the motor vehicles which run without high security number plates. New vehicles will have to get the number plates at dealers, while older vehicle owners can register for the plates through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) portal from March 1. Under the new system through the portal, owners can install the plates at their homes, Mr. Rajaratnam said.

