GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam RTA to take action against vehicles without high security number plates

February 24, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam RTA Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Rajaratnam on Saturday informed that strict action will be taken against the motor vehicles which run without high security number plates. New vehicles will have to get the number plates at dealers, while older vehicle owners can register for the plates through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) portal from March 1. Under the new system through the portal, owners can install the plates at their homes, Mr. Rajaratnam said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.