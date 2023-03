March 08, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) will conduct a special drive from March 13 to focus on transport vehicles for which taxes are not paid. Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that nearly 2,800 transport vehicles were listed as the non -payment tax vehicles for the period from January 2022 to till date. They would seize the vehicles if needed, he added.