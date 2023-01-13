Visakhapatnam: RTA books 105 cases against private bus operators, collects fine of ₹4.64 lakh

January 13, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) has started to crack the whip on the erring private bus operators, who have been allegedly being involved in various types of violations. In the last five days (January 9 to 13), the RTA officials have formed special teams to conduct raids at various places to check the private travel operators and they have booked 105 cases. While three buses were seized, over ₹4.64 lakh was collected as fine. On Friday, till evening, the officials booked cases against 16 operators and slapped a fine of ₹55,000.

However none of these violations include collecting excess charges from the passengers in view of demand during Sankranti rush. The violations under which cases were booked include unauthorisedly carrying mechanised goods, non-payment of taxes, lack of second driver and not taking adequate precautions during travel.

The surprising factor, is that a number of private operators allegedly have been collecting double the fare for various destinations, but cases were not booked.

Compared to normal charge of ₹700 for a travel in a non-airconditioned bus between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, the operators are seen charging ₹2,000. Similarly, for Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada when the normal charge is ₹500, the operators are charging ₹1,100 to ₹1,300.

According to the Transport Department authorities, so far they have not received any complaint on extra price hike from the public either through the online mode or while enquiring with the passengers after intercepting the buses at various places. There was an incident where a person was irked over the RTA officials for stopping buses as part of enforcement and alleged that the department is disturbing the passengers on journey. He has also asked them to compare the facilities in an RTC bus and private bus, when being questioned over price hikes.

“None of the passengers had complained to us about fare hike so far. We can take action only when someone lodges a complaint. The ticketing system in this sector works on dynamic pricing system. We can take action only if the charges are abnormal and a complaint is lodged,” said Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.

He said that if any passenger approaches them complaining over the price hike, definitely the department would initiate action against the travel management. The raids will continue, he said.