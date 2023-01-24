Visakhapatnam RPO processed the highest number of passport application in 2022 compared to previous three years, says Regional Passport Officer

January 24, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Visakhapatnam, has processed the highest number of applications during the calendar year 2022 as compared to the previous three years. The highest demand was seen after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, according to Regional Passport Officer Vishwanjali Gaikwad.

Andhra Pradesh has two Regional Passport Offices, one in Visakhapatnam and the other at Vijayawada. Both the RPO s have two Passport Seva Kendras (PSK s) each under their respective jurisdiction. In addition, there are seven Post Office PSK s under Vizag RPO and 13 PO PSKs under Vijayawada.

The number of applications processed at RPO, Visakhaptnam, are: 2019 – 1,55,741, 2020- 72,553, 2021- 1,12,834 and 2022- 1,91,372. The number of applications processed in this month, so far, is 11,649.

Ms. Viswanjali said the highlight of 2022 was the opening of Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) slots at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras. More than 20,000 PCCs were processed in 2022.