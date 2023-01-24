ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam RPO processed the highest number of passport application in 2022 compared to previous three years, says Regional Passport Officer

January 24, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘The highest demand was seen after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions’

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Visakhapatnam, has processed the highest number of applications during the calendar year 2022 as compared to the previous three years. The highest demand was seen after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, according to Regional Passport Officer Vishwanjali Gaikwad.

Andhra Pradesh has two Regional Passport Offices, one in Visakhapatnam and the other at Vijayawada. Both the RPO s have two Passport Seva Kendras (PSK s) each under their respective jurisdiction. In addition, there are seven Post Office PSK s under Vizag RPO and 13 PO PSKs under Vijayawada.

The number of applications processed at RPO, Visakhaptnam, are: 2019 – 1,55,741, 2020- 72,553, 2021- 1,12,834 and 2022- 1,91,372. The number of applications processed in this month, so far, is 11,649.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Viswanjali said the highlight of 2022 was the opening of Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) slots at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras. More than 20,000 PCCs were processed in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US