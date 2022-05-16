Visakhapatnam: RPF personnel trace lost property and return it to commuters

Divisional Railway Manager appreciates their services

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of Waltair Division displayed devotion to duty by tracing lost luggage and valuables of the passengers and handing over their belongings to them in a short time. The Railmadad app has come in handy in promptly attending to complaints from passengers.

During routine inspection of B-8 coach of train no.22204 Duranto express, the RPF officials P.R. Bisoyi and P.S. Narayana along with staff retrieved a laptop bag from berth no.71.

A complaint in the Railmadad app regarding the loss of the same luggage was registered. G. Shantan Kumar, complainant, having PNR no. 4430484299, was asked to attend the RPF post and after due verification the bag was handed over to him with acknowledgement. The bag contained a lapatop and a mobile worth ₹60,000.

In another instance, a mobile phone was retrieved at RPF Post/Araku. A complaint was received on Railmadad over a forgotten mobile phone at Araku Railway Station Waiting Hall. On receipt of Railmadad complaint, RPF personnel G. Praju with staff attended and recovered the forgotten mobile phone valued at ₹10,000. The RPF personnel contacted the complainant N. Sravanthi and handed over the phone.

A.S.Sudhakar of RPF with staff recovered one mini purse containing, a Voter ID card, two driving licences, a debit card, a PAN Card, one vehicle registration card, and cash of ₹1,220 at Srikakulam Road Station. Having traced one phone number of the passenger, on duty ASI contacted the person who disclosed that he lost his purse while boarding the train during his journey to Secunderabad, which might have fallen down. After his return from Secunderabad, he reported at RPF Post/Srikakulam and got his money purse. It was handed over to Simhadri Karnam with proper acknowledgment.

DRM Anup Satpathy appreciated the efforts of the RPF personnel in recovering lost luggage and valuables of the passengers and handing over to them to the concerned. Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ch. Raghuveer advised the public to contact the unique complaint registration number 139 for assistance.