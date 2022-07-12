Visakhapatnam: RPF personnel embark on motorcycle rally to Delhi

The rally is being organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

RPF personnel of Waltair Division taking out a motorcycle rally from Visakhapatnam railway station to New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The rally is being organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel of Waltair Division in colourful headgear and carrying the tricolour, balloons in orange, white and green hues and the RPF Band playing patriotic tunes invoked patriotic fervour among the gathering, at the launch of the RPF bike rally at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Tuesday.

The bike rally is being organised to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, 75 years of Independence, as part of the nationwide initiative of the Union government.

Addressing the gathering, after flagging off the motorcycle rally, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that the participants in the rally would spread the message of the struggle for Independence, on the need to keep trains and railway premises clean, abstaining from trespassing on railway tracks, avoid chain pulling and safe travel.

In all, 75 RPF personnel are taking the bike rally from Waltair Division till Duvvada. Only 10 RPF personnel on five bikes would proceed on the rally to New Delhi. They would be joined by RPF riders from different States. The rally would be received by the Railway Minister in New Delhi on August 15.

ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ch. Raghuveer, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer Deeptanshu Sharma and other officials were present at the flagging off ceremony.