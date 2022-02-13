Visakhapatnam: roundtable seeks more funds for education sector

The speakers at a roundtable meeting, organised by Bala Vikas Foundation (BVF), an NGO, here on Sunday, said that the marginal increase in the budget to the education sector, apart from the pandemic challenges will come in the way of implementation of the Right To Education (RTE).

They felt that the marginal increase of ₹6,333 crore to Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, from ₹31,050 crore in 2021-2022 to ₹37,383 crore in 2022-23 budget, has further derailed the implementation of the RTE, which provides for fundamental right to education. It indicates that the government was no longer interested in implementing the RTE Act, they said.

Narava Prakasa Rao, founder secretary of BVF, explained the backdrop of the budget and said that there were big expectations from the budget for the education sector, especially to school education system, to deal effectively the challenges induced by the pandemic including the deprivation, nutrition and social well-being of children.