Visakhapatnam roads wear a deserted look as many people leave for their native places to celebrate Sankranti

January 16, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The city roads wore a deserted look on Sunday and Monday, as many denizens, especially migrants from other parts of the north coastal Andhra Pradesh, headed back towards their native villages to celebrate the festival with family and parents. Almost all shops and business outlets except a few eateries were shut down.

Nearly 25 to 30% of the 25 lakh population in the city went to their native places during the Sankranti, according to the officials. Most of the migrants reside in the areas like Madhurawada, Kommadi, Kancharapalem, Gopalapatnam, Pendurty and Arilova etc.

Major tourist spots like Kailasagiri, RK Beach, Tenneti Park, VMRDA Parks, Yarada Beach were thronged by people who have come to the city from other parts of the country. Youngsters and children flew kites in the open fields and beaches. Around 40 movie theatres were packed with movie-goers.

Watching movies in theatres with family and friends is one of the entertainment options during Sankranti festival in the State. So, many cinema theatres screened Chiranjeevi’s `Waltair Veeraiah’‘ and Balakrishna’s `Veerasimha Reddy’‘ to cash in on the demand.

‘Sanitation hit’

Speaking to The Hindu, GVMC Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry, who heads the public health department’s sanitation workers, said that as many of the sanitation workers took a holiday for the festival, they were able to clean the city with limited staff. Many streets were seen with leftovers of the bonfires and ash on the roads, he said.