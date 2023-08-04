HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Road expansion works began between Goshala Junction and Tholi Pavancha in Simhachalam, says Health Minister

‘Road extension works will begin in Madhurawada at six different locations in view of increase in traffic’

August 04, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister V. Rajini along with YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy taking part in a constituency level review meeting with the officials at District Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Friday. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma are seen.

Health Minister V. Rajini along with YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy taking part in a constituency level review meeting with the officials at District Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Friday. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma are seen. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Health Minister and in-charge Minister for the district V. Rajini has said that as part of BRTS Road expansion, works have kickstarted between Goshala Junction and Tholi Pavancha in Simhachalam. She also said that road extension works will begin in Madhurawada at six different locations in view of increase in traffic. She conducted a review meeting on development activities in Bheemunipatnam, West and Pendurthi constituencies, at the Collectorate here on Friday.

During the meeting, Ms. Rajini asked the authorities to identify a place to construct a modern vegetable market at Baji Junction in Gopalapatnam within a week. She also directed the District Collector to resolve issues pertaining to house site allocations in the constituencies.

Bheemunipatnam MLA M. Srinivasa Rao has asked the officials to start construction works of bridge on Gosthani river. He also sought construction of an RTC complex stating that there is adequate space. He requested the officials to arrange ghat road to Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Padmanabham mandal and also urged them to construct a foot overbridge at Chamdrampalem for the sake of students.

Pendurthi MLA A Adeep Raju asked the officials to complete the UGD works at the earliest. He also requested them to lay roads in several regions.

YSR Congress Party West constituency in-charge Adari Anand said that several road accidents have been taking place at NAD lower rotary and asked the authorities to take steps to prevent them. He also sought a burial ground for Muslim community at Gopalapatnam.

Speaking after the meeting, YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy said that till now, six constituency review meetings were conducted in Visakhapatnam. He said that from West, Pendurthi and Bheemunipatnam, most of the issues were related to drinking water, roads, PHCs, roads damaged due to rains and house site allotments. He said that all the issues will be resolved in 15 days.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma and Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan also spoke in the meeting.

