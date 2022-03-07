Visakhapatnam: RINL wins Greentech Governance award

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel plant (RINL-VSP) has won the Greentech Corporate Governance Award 2022.

V.V. Venugopal Rao, Director (Finance) RINL-VSP, received the award from Farooq Khan, Advisor to Governor, J&K at the award function held at Srinagar (J&K) on Monday.

The award is presented to companies who demonstrate excellent performance in the areas of corporate governance, promote policy and practices, prove strong link between the corporate and stakeholder.

Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL-VSP, congratulated RINL collective for achieving this award.