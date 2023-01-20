Visakhapatnam: RINL-VSP committed to promotion of local micro and small enterprises, says Director(Commercial) Mohanty

January 20, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A two-day Vendor Development Programme-cum-Buyer-Seller Interaction Meet and Industrial Exhibition, being organised by the MSME Development Institute, Visakhapatnam, in association with Visakha Autonagar Small Scale Industrialists Welfare Association (VASSIWA), was inaugurated by DK Mohanty, Director (Commercial), RINL, at Autonagar here on Friday.

Mr. Mohanty advised the local MSE s to establish themselves as sources of supply for materials such as thermocouple tips, lollypop samplers, probes, fasteners, ferro alloys and refractories. He appealed to the MSEs to quote reasonable prices and stick to delivery schedules to foster long-term business relationships with the RINL. He reiterated the RINL’s commitment to encourage the local MSEs.

He said that in the 2021-22 fiscal, of the total procurement of ₹3,246 crore from MSMEs, of which ₹60 crore was from local MSEs. Materials worth ₹51.26 crore were procured by the Material Management Department of RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) in the current financial year from local MSEs.

He said that a national vendor interaction programme with the registered vendors of RINL was scheduled to be held at RINL-VSP on January 28 and appealed to the vendors to avail of the opportunity.

G.V.R Naidu, IEDS, Asst. Director In-charge, MSME- DFO (Development & facilitation office), lauded the RINL for its support to local MSEs.

Manmaya Pandab, DGM and Zonal Manager, SBI, AO, Visakhapatnam, P. Srinivas General Manager (Material), Visakha Refinery, HPCL, A.K Balaji, president, VASSIWA, G.Sambhasiva Rao, Past President AP Chamber and D. Vinod, Secretary, VASSIWA, also spoke on the occasion.

The inaugural function was followed by detailed presentations by CPSUs on their Vendor perspective, Policy, scope for Vendor enlistment and indigenisation under Make in India Initiative. The programme also envisaged for a one-to-one interaction with participating SME s for resolving pending issues/grievances.

Similarly, there would be a detailed Scheme presentation from Central and State Promotional Organisation and Bankers on MSME schemes and finances. The valedictory function of the VDP will be held at 4.30 p.m. on January 21.