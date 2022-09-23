Visakhapatnam: RINL has achieved the best production since inception during 2021-22 in spite of facing several challenges, says official

‘It was the first steel plant to use iron ore slime instead of iron ore fines in the sinter-making process’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM:
September 23, 2022 21:13 IST

A bipartite safety review meeting was held at RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Friday.

The focus of the meeting was to review the safety and health of the employees, including contractual workmen, at mines and to create a better safe and healthy work environment in all the mines.

In his opening remarks, A.K. Saxena, Director (Operations), and nominated owner of RINL Mines, has said that RINL has achieved the best production since inception during 2021-22 in spite of facing several challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and coal crisis. He said that RINL was the first steel plant to use iron ore slime instead of iron ore fines in the sinter-making process.

He said that the production at the RINL Jaggayapeta lime stone mines and Garbham manganese mines were maintained as per the requirement of the plant. He also informed that RINL was in the process of stabilisation and ramping up production from Madharam dolomite mines. He said that top priority was given to the safety both at the plant and mines.

Addressing the RINL collective, Shyam Mishra, Director of Mines safety, Hyderabad Region-1, lauded RINL on its significant performance in the last financial year and attributed it to RINL’s s adherence to strict safety practices and the commitment of its employees. He appreciated the RINL management for its concern towards environment and safety both at the plant and its mines.

A presentation was made about the captive mines of RINL, Safety & Training in RINL Mines, welfare facilities and activities, CSR initiatives and RINL’s initiatives to help people below the poverty line in the peripheral villages of RINL mines.

B. Venkanna, Deputy Director of Mines Safety, Hyderabad, B.K. Mohanty, CGM(Maintenance & Iron) in charge, Y.K. Garg (GM)-Mines-In charge and officials from Mines, Works, HR, MM, Medical and Finance Departments attended

