Visakhapatnam: RINL Collective takes pledge on Formation Day

Strive towards higher growth trajectory, CMD urges employees

The RINL collective took a pledge to accomplish success in all spheres on the occasion of its 40th Formation Day here on Friday.

Addressing the employees, RINL CMD Atul Bhatt congratulated them for good performance and urged them to work towards higher growth trajectory in the coming years.

The Formation Day was celebrated at the MP Hall, Ukkunagaram, and commenced with a dance ballet with the theme Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A message from Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Steel, was read out and RINL’s brand ambassador P.V. Sindhu conveyed her best wishes through a video message.

A film developed by the Department of Corporate Communication on the four decade journey of RINL was aired and a commemorative brochure was released by the CMD and the directors on the occasion.

Awards to the employees were also given away.

A friendly cricket match was also organised in the morning.