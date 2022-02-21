Visakhapatnam: RINL CMD inaugurates competency development programme for young managers

Chairman and Managing Director of RINL Atul Bhatt inaugurated the three-day ‘Competency Development Programme for Young Managers of RINL,’ here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhatt explained about the present steel scenario and its importance, the need and demand of raw materials and uncertainty in present market conditions.

He stressed that the young managers need to focus on self-development and also benefit the organisation to stand in the global competition.

D.K. Mohanty, Director (Commercial), highlighted the footprint of RINL in the international market by achieving sales of 1.3 MT during last year. He recalled the Indian steel production which was 10 MT during 1980 has risen up to 118 MT during 2020.

A.K. Saxena, Director (operations), spoke and other senior officials were present.