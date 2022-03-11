Visakhapatnam: rights of workers highlighted at meet

Officials spoke about various welfare schemes available for them

A programme on ‘Awareness generation and sensitisation of workers about their rights and for employers regarding compliance and responsibilities under various labour laws’, was conducted at IIM-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) permanent campus site at Gambeeram here on Friday.

The programme was organised by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Hyderabad, as part of the ‘Iconic Week’ to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, held from March 7 to 13.

Regional Labour Commissioner (C), Visakhapatnam, S.K. Mohanty, in his introductory address, spoke on the beneficial provisions under various labour laws.

Deputy CLC (C), Hyderabad, D. Srinivasulu, highlighted the rights of the workers and responsibilities of the employers. Regional Provident Fund Commissioner P.N. Singh and Assistant Provident Commissioner Abesh Mishra emphasised on the importance of social security and the provisions of Provident Fund.

Joint Commissioner of Labor, Government of A.P., M. Rama Rao, sensitised the workers about the various welfare schemes available for them.

K. Srinivasa Rao, CGM (P&A), RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) explained about the role of employer in protecting the rights of workers. K. Nagesh, GM (HR), HPCL Visakh Refinery, emphasised on the issues and rights of inter-State workers under statutory and non-statutory provisions. Arun Kumar, GM Engineering, NBCC (Project Management Consultant), also spoke.

M. Chandrasekhar, Director IIM-Visakhapatnam, spoke on the welfare being ensured at the permanent campus construction site of IIM-V by the principal employer.

Labour Enforcement Officers L Muralikrishna and Sunil Kumar Keerti, Head (Projects) IIM-V R Saikrishna Raju attended.

Arvind Gururaj, Additional General Manager, Shapoorji Pallonji Constructions Private Limited, the construction contractor engaged by NBCC on behalf of IIM-V, were present.