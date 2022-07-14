Visakhapatnam: Restore ‘Shanku Chakralu’ atop Kailasagiri, says GVL

Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has sought restoration of the lighting and support structure of ‘Venkateswara Swamy Namam’ and ‘Shanku Chakralu’, on Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam.

In a memorandum submitted to Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Thursday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the ‘namam’ on the Kailasagiri had an emotional connect with the citizens.

He noted that the lighting had been inoperative for the last three years. “The facility has not been restored, despite several requests to the authorities concerned. Even as an assurance on its restoration was given a year ago, it has not been done till date,” said the MP.

He sought the intervention of the Collector for restoration of the ‘namam’.