Visakhapatnam: Resignation of YSR Congress Party leader Panchakarla Ramesh Babu is a hasty decision, says party regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy

July 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘He should have spoken to me to resolve issues before taking such a step’

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Regional coordinator of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Y.V. Subba Reddy said that Panchakarla Ramesh Babu’s decision to part ways with the party was a hasty decision. He said that Mr Ramesh Babu should have spoken to him to resolve issues before taking such a step.

Responding to a question from the media over the former YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president’s resignation, Mr. Subba Reddy condemned the statements of Mr. Ramesh Babu that the party is not bothered about public issues.

The YSRCP Regional Coordinator said that though there were a number of politicians who were with the the party for a long time, their party had given Mr Ramesh Babu a keypost of YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president.

ALSO READ
Panchakarla Ramesh Babu quits YSRC, party Visakhapatnam district president post

Mr. Subba Reddy said that since the last one-and-half year, Mr. Ramesh Babu had brought several issues to his notice, which he forwarded to the district administration and even up to higher authorities to resolve them. It is unfair for him to say that his grievances are not addressed, Mr. Subba Reddy said.

He refuted the statement of Mr. Ramesh Babu that he was unable to meet the Chief Minister.

“Every time the Chief Minister visited Visakhapatnam, through the District Collector, I have ensured and made arrangements that all the district party presidents meet Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

