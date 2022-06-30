Visakhapatnam: residents of ward no. 35 protest against irregular and contaminated water supply

‘We have been facing health problems and not in a position to buy packaged water’

Residents of Periki Veedhi expressing displeasure over the quality of water being supplied by the GVMC at One Town in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

‘We have been facing health problems and not in a position to buy packaged water’

Locals from Periki Veedhi, Velampeta, Medhara Veedhi and a few other colonies in Ward no. 35 in One Town are up in arms against the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for irregular supply and bad quality of drinking water to their areas, here. Alleging irregular supply of water for the past two weeks, a large number of women have staged a protest blocking the roads in their areas. Responding promptly, officials released water to the areas. However, locals allege that the water which is being released now seems to be contaminated.

“We have been living in this colony since decades, but have never protested on any issue. But since the last 14 days, we were not supplied drinking water properly. How could we live without drinking water?. There are children going to schools and colleges and men and women going to offices. So, we have decided to stage a protest and block the roads,” said B. Vijaya, a resident of Periki Veedhi.

Around 70 to 100 families reside in the three colonies. The locals said that earlier, the corporation used to supply water from 7.10 a.m. to 7.55 a.m. But gradually, they have decreased the timing, for which the locals started to adjust. “However, we have witnessed no water supply in the last two weeks,” they alleged, adding that there are no wells and borewells in their locality as alternative resource to meet their needs. With most of the families dependant on small and odd jobs and daily wages, they are not in a position to buy packaged water.

Now, the residents also allege that the water which is being released seems to be muddy and not fit for drinking.

“From 30 minutes the timing was reduced to 10 to 15 minutes and the water is also muddy and sometimes, small insects surface,” alleged Venkata Durga.

Another local N. Devi said, “Only those who have water filters are able to consume the water. Rest of us, have to leave the water in utensils till the mud settles down, so that we can boil it and then make it suitable for drinking,”

Homemaker Malleswari alleged that due to such water, members of their family are falling ill and developing health issues like fever and cold.

CPI(M) leader M. Subbarao alleged that the water being released has bad odour and brownish in colour, which makes it unfit for drinking. Despite complaining about it, the issue was not resolved, he said

‘Pumping failure’

GVMC Zonal Commissioner, Suryabagh, K. Chakravarthy, said that the water supply was disrupted in the area due to pumping failure. However it was resolved and the water is being supplied from Tuesday, he added. “The water which is being released is of good quality. We have also assured the locals that we will release water for sufficient time,” he said.