Visakhapatnam: Research scholars at Andhra University Incubation Centre develop Compact repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator

April 18, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Compact repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (CrTMS), a device was developed by research scholars at the Andhra University Incubation Centre. It looks like a motorcycle rider’s helmet. A normal helmet saves from physical injuries, while CrTMS protects against minor physiological disorders.

Patients suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can use this CrTMS device for primary level relief, the researchers said.

OCD is a common and chronic disorder in which a person has uncontrollable, repetitive thoughts (technically obsessions) or abnormal behaviours (technically compulsions), where he or she feels the urge to repeat certain things or words over and over again.

Speaking to The Hindu, AP State Government Hospital for Mental Care (APSGHMC) Superintendent N. Harikrishna said that Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) is currently available in the world, which is very costly, but the CrTMS may be a new development.

‘Good option’

“CrTMS would be a good option for OCD patients if it were affordable to the public. CrTMS can certainly give results for OCD patients,” Dr. Harikrishna said.

Andhra University Electrical Engineering head and mentor of the researchers P. Mallikarjuna Rao said that his students developed the CrTMS by starting a startup at the University Incubation Centre.

“Application of Electronics in Medical (called as biomedical electronics) is the main theme behind the CrTMS development. With the improved and complicated lifestyle, the mental problems of a human being on professional, domestic and social fronts have also increased. If they are managed at an early stage, they can be controlled and cured permanently. Here, we have come up with the solution,” Prof. Rao said.

He said the indigenous CrTMS is suitable for diagnostics and research as well as neuro-physiological and therapeutic applications.

‘Simple and economical’

“The device is compact-simple-economical and hence a common man can buy it and use it to cure his mental problems. The device consists of some current carrying coils of different shapes and sizes. It can be worn like a helmet. No skill is required. One can use by simply configuring the device as prescribed and according to the disease,” Prof. Rao said.