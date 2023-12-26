Visakhapatnam reports first co-morbid COVID-19 death

December 26, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

After nearly two years, a case of COVID-19 death has been reported in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

According to the AP State Health Department official sources, a 51-year old woman is believed to have died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at KGH here in the early hours on Tuesday. Her body was immediately shifted to the Chavulamadum crematorium yard, near the Visakhapatnam railway station, for cremation as per the COVID-19 protocol.

The woman, resident of Kancharapalem, was first admitted to the Government Chest Hospital here with health issues in her respiratory system. Upon testing positive for COVID-19, she was transferred to the KGH's special COVID-19 ward, where she died at around 3 am. on Tuesday.

KGH superintendent Dr. P. Ashok Kumar, in an official statement, said that the woman was admitted to the Chest Hospital on December 22 with ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) along with Acute Kidney Failure and MODS (Multi Organ Dysfunction Syndrome).

“A COVID-19 test was also conducted as part of routine investigation and the RTPCR sample was found positive,” Dr. Ashok said.

For further management and dialysis, the patient was referred to King George Hospital and admitted on December 24.

“We provided the best treatment, the sample was sent to Vijayawada Central Laboratory for Corona Genome determination, and are waiting for the result. But despite our best efforts, we could not save the patient and declared her dead at 3 AM on December 26,” Dr. Ashok said.

According to experts, this death was caused by the patient’s pre-existing diseases and should not be considered to be caused by COVID alone, the doctor said.

“The KGH is ready for any health emergency. We suggest people to follow COVID protocols and not to panic,” Dr. Ashok cautioned.

