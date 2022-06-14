Visakhapatnam: reporter of an electronic media channel arrested for ‘raping and extorting’ gold ornaments from a woman

Another reporter, who supported the accused in committing the crime, was also arrested, say police

The city police on Tuesday arrested a reporter from an electronic media channel for allegedly raping a woman and also extorting gold ornaments from her at Pendurthi area here. The police also arrested another reporter, who supported him in committing the crime.

The arrested were identified as Vanka Kumar alias Ajith (32) of Kancharapalem and Garbabu Sekhar (26) of Gnanapuram. Both the accused are rowdysheeters in Kancharapalem police station.

Addressing a press conference at Police Conference Hall, Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Ch. Penta Rao said that on June 7, Kumar had reportedly gained entry into the house of the woman at Pendurthi area. He asked the woman to give him water and when she had gone into the kitchen, the accused allegedly raped her. As per the complainant, the accused also said that he had recorded the crime and forced her to part with her gold rings worth ₹5,000, failing which he would make the video public.

Based on the complaint, the police started the investigation and arrested the accused.

‘Both rowdysheeters’

Mr. Penta Rao said that Kumar and Sekhar, both rowdysheeters from Kancharapalem, working as reporters in a TV channel and conspired and hatched the plan to rape and extort money from her. During the incident, Sekhar went along with Kumar and stayed outside the house, while Kumar committed the offence.

The police have recovered a media logo, a mike, two ID cards and a DSLR camera from them.

The ACP said that the prime accused Kumar had three cases, while Sekhar was involved in two cases including a murder case.

Further investigation is on.