Visakhapatnam: repair potholes, arrange signboards at accident-prone areas, Collector tells officials

‘Ensure proper lighting on roads, especially on NH-16’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has instructed the authorities to arrange signboards at all the 80 accident-prone areas (blackspots) in Visakhapatnam district at the earliest. He also directed the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials to repair the potholes on the roads. The Collector took part in road safety committee meeting with the traffic, RTC, GVMC, Transport Department and a few other officials here on Wednesday.

Mr. Mallikarjuna has asked the officials to fix or repair potholes along Convent Junction to Pendurthi BRTS road immediately. Traffic police personnel informed the Collector that the road (NH-16) near Gajuwaka has become congested and also complained about unauthorised parking of heavy vehicles in Malkapuram industrial area. The Collector has asked the officials to prepare estimates for providing a parking area for heavy vehicles.

The traffic police also suggested to the Collector to improve service road from Sheela Nagar to Gajuwaka to bring down road accidents. Several officials also complained of regular water stagnation issue between Venkojipalem and Hanumanthuwaka Junction.

The Collector also asked the officials concerned to ensure proper lighting on roads, especially on NH-16. He also directed them to conduct road safety awareness campaigns in schools involving education, health departments and NGOs.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G. Raja Ratnam gave a presentation on steps being taken on road safety.

DMHO K. Vijayalakshmi was present.