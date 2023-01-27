Visakhapatnam: remove ineligible from the voters’ list of North Andhra Graduates’ Constituency, FDNA urges authorities

January 27, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated January 28, 2023 01:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has alleged irregularities in the preparation of the final list of voters of the Graduates Constituency of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. It sought rectification of the mistakes.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma alleged that in the final voters list, released on December 30, 2022, several irregularities had taken place. Many names were included though the applicants do not have the requisite qualification. The names of some of the applicants, included those who had studied up to 5th class, 10th class, ITI, Intermediate, Diploma and even ‘illiterates’, were included in the list.

Mr. Aja Sarma gave a list of some of the names, which were included in the list, though the persons concerned were not having required qualification. There were some names, which were repeated, with different serial numbers. The names of some voters, hailing from a particular mandal, were included in other mandals, which were far away from the place of residence of the voter. This was found both in urban and rural areas, and it was in a way denying the right of vote to the voters, he said.

Many voters, who had applied both online and offline before the stipulated time of December 9 were not included in the final voters list. He also drew the attention of the authorities to the letter by the FDNA on December 3, 2022, seeking action on the irregularities in the voters list, but many discrepancies remain.

The FDNA general secretary in a letter to the District Electoral Officer, on Friday, sought rectification of the irregularities.