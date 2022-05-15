Visakhapatnam: remain vigilant at ATMs, police caution people
‘Don’t give ATM cards to strangers and reveal confidential details’
The City Police (Crime Wing) on Sunday appealed to the citizens not to give their ATM cards to strangers and also not to reveal PIN or other confidential details, which can lead to theft of their money.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) D. Gangadharam said that there were several incidents in the city, where unknown persons act as bank security or customers and try to help people withdraw money from the ATM. In the process, they come to know about the PIN number and give another ATM card to the customer who seek help. Later, the miscreant would withdraw the amount from another ATM since he knows the PIN, the police official said.
“If people come across any suspicious persons, loitering around the ATM centres, they should immediately contact the nearest police station, dial 100 or reach the nearest police sub-control room,” the ADCP said.
