Visakhapatnam: release white paper on development works taken up in wards, corporator urges GVMC

January 25, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corporator of Ward 22 (Jana Sena Party) P.L.V.N. Murthy demanded that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) release a white paper on funds spent on the development of wards in Visakhapatnam. Mr. Murthy refuted the allegations of Deputy Mayors of GVMC that he had cheating cases against him.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Murthy alleged that the Deputy Mayors were targeting him as he had started to expose corrupt activities. He said he is ready to quit politics if they prove that there are cheating cases against him in any police station. Mr. Murthy alleged that false cases were booked against him when he sought development in his ward.

“If the GVMC proves that at least development works worth ₹30 lakh were taken up, I will quit the post of the corporator,” he said.