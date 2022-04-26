Visakhapatnam: relatives, ambulance drivers clash over shifting of patient in KGH

A tense situation prevailed when the relatives of a patient and ambulance drivers entered into arguments and came to blows over the shifting of the patient in an ambulance, at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of the King George Hospital (KGH), here, on Tuesday

Saripalli Jhansi (26) of Penugollu Dharmavaram village of S. Rayavaram mandal was admitted to the hospital on April 19 and delivered a baby girl on April 21. She was discharged from the hospital. The staff in the ward told the relatives that they would arrange an ambulance but the latter told they would arrange their own transport to which the ward staff agreed.

When they went out of the ward, ambulance drivers approached them and said they would transport the patient in the ambulance. The relatives told them that they had an experience with an ambulance driver of KGH, a few years ago, who demanded money after dropping their patient. The drivers asked, “Did we demand any money now”? The security staff sought a written letter from the hospital authorities for shifting of the patient and the baby in their own transport in view of the recent incidents of kidnap of babies.

While the relatives alleged that the drivers snatched the discharge summary and beat up two men, a securit yperson claimed that one of the relatives was drunk and was abusing them, which led to the clash.

The relatives of the patient lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities. The hospital Superintendent could not be reached over the phone for a clarification on the issue. Meanwhile it learnt that the police have been informed and they were looking into the incident.