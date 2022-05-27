Visakhapatnam: reintroduce Urdu PG and Diploma courses, Urdu Academy Chairman suggests to Andhra University V-C

State Urdu Academy Chairman Nadeem Ahmed has suggested to the officials from Andhra University to reintroduce Urdu P.G and Diploma courses in the varsity. He visited the AU campus and met Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy here on Friday. Responding positively to the Chairman, Prof. Prasad Reddy said that he would look into the matter. Rector K. Samatha and Registrar V. Krishna Mohan were present. Mr. Prasad Reddy has felicitated Mr. Nadeem Ahmed on the occasion.