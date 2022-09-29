Visakhapatnam: Registration of voters for Graduates’ Constituency to begin on October 1

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 29, 2022 00:02 IST

The process for enrolment of voters for the Graduates’ Constituency of the Legislative Council will begin with the issue of notification on October 1, District Revenue Officer Srinivasa Murthy has said.

The DRO held a meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties on Wednesday. He said that claims and objections on the electoral rolls would be accepted from November 23 to December 9. Those who have completed their graduation or equivalent qualification at least three years before November 1, 2022, can register themselves by obtaining Form-18 from the ERO or AERO Offices.

The applicants have to show their original certificates for scrutiny. The applications can also be filed online. According to the revised schedule, eligible voters have to register their names by November 7. Volunteers should not participate in the registration of voters. Action would be initiated against them, if they do so. The DRO appealed to the recognised parties to create awareness among voters to register themselves.

