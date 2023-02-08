ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Register with APBOCWW, BOCWA, YSR Bima scheme beneficiaries told

February 08, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Labour M. Suneetha on Wednesday said that construction workers enrolled in the YSR Bima scheme should also be registered as beneficiaries with the AP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APBOCWW), and Building and Other Construction Workers Act (BOCWA), 1996.

There are 1,82,064 beneficiaries of YSR Bima scheme in Visakhapatnam district but most of them have not so far registered with APBOCWW and BOCWA till date. Therefore, all YSR Bima Scheme beneficiaries shall also be registered as beneficiaries of the Board and the Act, she added. This will help them to get benefits of social security benefits without any trouble, she suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US