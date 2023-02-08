Visakhapatnam: Register with APBOCWW, BOCWA, YSR Bima scheme beneficiaries told

February 08, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Labour M. Suneetha on Wednesday said that construction workers enrolled in the YSR Bima scheme should also be registered as beneficiaries with the AP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APBOCWW), and Building and Other Construction Workers Act (BOCWA), 1996.

There are 1,82,064 beneficiaries of YSR Bima scheme in Visakhapatnam district but most of them have not so far registered with APBOCWW and BOCWA till date. Therefore, all YSR Bima Scheme beneficiaries shall also be registered as beneficiaries of the Board and the Act, she added. This will help them to get benefits of social security benefits without any trouble, she suggested.