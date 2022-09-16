Visakhapatnam Regional Passport Office to release 550 additional slots for benefit of PCC applicants

PSLK in Bhimavaram to release around 150 additional slots

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Visakhapatnam, will release around 550 additional appointment slots at Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), Visakhapatnam, for the period between September 19 and October 6.

Similarly, at Passport Seva Laghu Kendra (PSLK), Bhimavaram, around 150 additional slots will be released between September 19 and October 4. The objective is to reduce the appointment cycle for the benefit of applicants seeking Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) urgently.

Passport Officer Vishwanjali Gaikwad said that these slots would be available from September 16. Applicants requiring urgent PCC appointments, especially for employment and education purposes, can log on to the website www.passportindia.gov.in to book or reschedule their appointments.