Visakhapatnam Regional MSME Conclave to be organised on February 6

February 05, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), with the support and collaboration of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, will organise a ‘Visakhapatnam Regional MSME Conclave’ at a hotel here on February 6.

Andhra Pradesh’s locational advantage will play a strategic role in the maritime security of the country. The presence of Eastern Naval Command, Naval Science & Technology Laboratory and DRDO have opened avenues to harness the potential of Visakhapatnam Regional MSME in the defence production along with business opportunities from shipbuilding. The event may cover all those aspects, according to a release here on Monday.

The conclave will witness the participation of officials from the Ministry of Defence, A.P. State government, DPSUs, DRDO and private industries, including large enterprises, MSMEs, financial institutions and startups, the release added.

