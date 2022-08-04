Visakhapatnam: recent drowning incident highlights the need to bring back community guards at beaches

A community guard alerting tourists not to venture deep into sea at Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: File photo K.R. DEEPAK

August 04, 2022 18:09 IST

GVMC council meet scheduled on August 10 likely to discuss the issue

The recent drowning incident of six B.Tech. students at Seethapalem Beach in Anakapalli district highlighted the need to bring back the community guards at the local beaches. After the Seethapalem incident, again on July 31, a youth who was about to get drowned at R.K Beach was rescued by a group of alert photographers. Due to the lack of community guards (CGs) at the beaches, the popular beaches in the city are gradually turning into death traps.

Corporators are likely to raise the of safety of visitors at the beaches and press for the reappointment of CGs in the coming council meeting on August 10.

Last year, during a council meeting, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council had rejected a proposal to renew the contracts of the community guards who have been deployed since 2012 to prevent drownings at the local beaches. Alleging irregularities in their appointment by the former government, some of the corporators also claimed that some guards are taking salaries without even working, while a few of them lack basic swimming skills. A few corporators also questioned on what basis, the community guards are being appointed. The council also washed off its hands over the issue saying that it is the responsibility of the police to manage CGs. This despite the CGs proving their mettle by rescuing at least 50 to 60 persons from drowning in a year, over the last few years.

Though no proposal was made in the agenda for council meeting so far on bringing back the community guards, some of the corporators are likely to question the safety measures being taken at the beaches. They are chances that some of the corporators may keep the community guards issue and safety measures at the beaches in the table agenda.

The CG initiative was kickstarted by former Police Commissioner J Poornachandra Rao during the year 2012. As many as 38 CGs used to man the beaches on shift basis from Rushikonda to Yarada stretch including R.K Beach. There is a dilemma over the ownership of the guards among the GVMC, police and the district administration.

Till March-end, the GVMC used to pay their salaries. A senior official from the GVMC said that after the end of contract on March 31, Visakhapatnam beaches do not have any community guards. If the GVMC council passes any resolution on the issue, necessary steps would be taken, the official said.