Visakhapatnam: realty firm owned by MP developing layouts on disputed and government lands, alleges TDP

March 30, 2022 21:32 IST

‘MVV used his MPLADS funds for laying of roads to his ventures’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State secretary Putcha Vijay Kumar has alleged that MVV Builders is developing layouts on disputed and government lands and thereby cheating buyers. He also alleged that the officials concerned are not taking any action on it as the company is owned by MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, he recalled that cases were booked against those who had indulged in land grabbing in the past. He alleged that the MP had utilised his MPLADS funds for laying of roads to his ventures.

He said that Bakkannapalem village was under a panchayat in the past and asking people to check the records in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) was to mislead them as no records would be found there as the GVMC was formed in 2007.

He alleged that the builder had grabbed land belonging to TDP leader and former Minister Kala Venkata Rao and the case was still pending. He demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy order a probe into the allegations of land grabbing by his party leaders in Visakhapatnam.