Visakhapatnam realtor alleges abduction and extortion of ₹12 lakh from him

February 17, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 33-year-old realtor was allegedly kidnapped by a person for ransom here on February 15. The incident came to light after police registered a case here on Friday.

As per reports, K. Madhusudhan Rao, a resident of Peda Rushikonda, and Venkata Hemanth, who claims to be a realtor, are known to each other for the last two years. On February 15, Venkata Hemanth allegedly asked Madhusudhan Rao to come near Bay Mount Road area, so that they could visit some property. After Madhusudhan Rao arrived at the area, he was allegedly abducted by Venkata Hemanth and two other persons who had tied him with ropes. The kidnappers allegedly demanded ₹30 lakh. Fearing for his life, Madhusudhan Rao allegedly transferred ₹12 lakh to the kidnappers, he said in the complaint. The victim’s mobile phone, car and gold ornaments were also reportedly taken away. Madhusudhan Rao said that he had escaped from the accused.

Based on the complaint from the victim, the PM Palem police led by Inspector Y. Ramakrishna registered a case. Team led by DCP (Zone I) Sumit Garud Sunil has launched manhunt for the accused.