Visakhapatnam: real freedom comes with responsibility and accountability, say speakers at roundtable on GO RT no. 1

January 11, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The speakers of Andhra University-Visakha Intellectual Forum who took up the discussion on the ongoing debate on the GO No 1 that bans public rallies and public meetings on roads and roadshows, were of the opinion that ‘Real freedom comes with greater responsibility and accountability’.

The roundtable on the topic was organised by the forum at the iconic TLN Sabha Hall in the Andhra University campus on Wednesday.

Delivering the opening remarks, M. James Stephen, full-time Chair Professor, AU, said that real freedom comes with responsibility and accountability.

Supporting the GO, he pointed out that one must look at it with a neutral perspective and not with a political eye. “The G.O. deals with the lives of the people and public safety,” he said.

Prof. N.A.D. Paul said that the opposition political parties are spewing venom about it without giving the right picture.

“The GO does not ban meetings but only prevents them from being held at cramped places and says that it should be organised with more than one entry and exit points,” he pointed out.

The speakers appreciated the G.O. stating that anything done for the good of the people should be appreciated. They agreed that the government had to take the decision following the stampede tragedies at Guntur and at Nellore.

Prof. K. Sreerammurthy, Prof. Vishwanath, Prof. N Vijay Mohan, Prof. Somashree, Prof. N Satyanarayana, Prof. P Satyanarayana, and Prof. Arjun, also spoke.